Summer Wanderlust: Island vacation awaits with IHG Hotels & Resorts in Phuket

After closure of its international borders for over a year, Phuket reopens today and will welcome vaccinated international travellers back for a long-overdue island vacation. Nothing says welcome like beautiful, lofty palm trees, cool ocean breeze, pristine white sandy beaches and iconic Thai architecture and design to satiate the summer wanderlust with IHG Hotels & Resorts.

Even though it’s a different world right now, globally guests are looking for a chance to get out and explore the world – with more than half saying they plan to rebook cancelled trips from 2020. Almost 40% said that they were most looking forward to being able to sightsee – with 23% saying that they wanted to see something new according to a recent IHG consumer survey.

Rajit Sukumaran, Managing Director, South East Asia and Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts: “The reopening of Phuket to vaccinated travellers marks a positive step, not just for Thailand but for Asia too. We are making more meaningful progress towards global recovery, with vaccine rollouts, ease of restrictions and an acceleration in economic activity. We are confident that Thailand’s booming tourism industry will return – history has shown us this before and we know there’s pent up demand for travel when people can do so again.

As we look ahead, we’ve all had a lot of time to think about what travel means to us, what trips are most important, and how we want to reconnect with loved ones. So, whether it’s that longed-for family beach vacation, a weekend getaway with friends, your first in-person business meeting, or a special anniversary trip – our family of 16 brands is ready to welcome travellers back with confidence, as we embark on the next chapter of travel.”

All IHG Rewards members will enjoy 5,000 bonus points per stay, daily breakfast, guaranteed room upgrade, 25% off food and beverage as well as early check-in and late check-out, when they book a five-night stay by 25 July 2021 for stay from 4 July to 23 December 2021. To find out more about IHG Rewards or sign up for a complimentary membership, please visit www.ihg.com/rewards. Rediscover the island life with IHG Hotels & Resorts at its four SHA Plus certified* hotels and resorts now: