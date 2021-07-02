Summer Wanderlust: Island vacation awaits with IHG Hotels & Resorts in Phuket

After closure of its international borders for over a year, Phuket reopens today and will welcome vaccinated international travellers back for a long-overdue island vacation. Nothing says welcome like beautiful, lofty palm trees, cool ocean breeze, pristine white sandy beaches and iconic Thai architecture and design to satiate the summer wanderlust with IHG Hotels & Resorts.
Even though it’s a different world right now, globally guests are looking for a chance to get out and explore the world – with more than half saying they plan to rebook cancelled trips from 2020. Almost 40% said that they were most looking forward to being able to sightsee – with 23% saying that they wanted to see something new according to a recent IHG consumer survey.
Rajit Sukumaran, Managing Director, South East Asia and Korea, IHG Hotels & Resorts: “The reopening of Phuket to vaccinated travellers marks a positive step, not just for Thailand but for Asia too. We are making more meaningful progress towards global recovery, with vaccine rollouts, ease of restrictions and an acceleration in economic activity. We are confident that Thailand’s booming tourism industry will return – history has shown us this before and we know there’s pent up demand for travel when people can do so again.
As we look ahead, we’ve all had a lot of time to think about what travel means to us, what trips are most important, and how we want to reconnect with loved ones. So, whether it’s that longed-for family beach vacation, a weekend getaway with friends, your first in-person business meeting, or a special anniversary trip – our family of 16 brands is ready to welcome travellers back with confidence, as we embark on the next chapter of travel.”
All IHG Rewards members will enjoy 5,000 bonus points per stay, daily breakfast, guaranteed room upgrade, 25% off food and beverage as well as early check-in and late check-out, when they book a five-night stay by 25 July 2021 for stay from 4 July to 23 December 2021. To find out more about IHG Rewards or sign up for a complimentary membership, please visit www.ihg.com/rewards. Rediscover the island life with IHG Hotels & Resorts at its four SHA Plus certified* hotels and resorts now:
InterContinental Phuket Resort
Nestled on the powder-soft sand of Kamala Beach, InterContinental Phuket Resort resides in the most exclusive area on the stunning west coast of Phuket. Opened in late 2019, it is the latest hotel to open under the global luxury brand in Thailand. Inspired by the natural landscape of its location, the beachfront resort features a collection of 221 elegant rooms and villas with panoramic view of the Andaman Sea and is surrounded by pine forests.
Also available at the resort are four restaurants and bars, including Jaras, a modern Thai fine-dining that celebrates sustainably sourced products from the island’s fishermen and farmers. Sati Spa offers exceptional signature treatments specially designed with the guests in mind. From treatments featuring customized flower scents based on guest’s day of birth to the world’s first unique application of Khit triangle pillow to enhance the comfort and benefits of Thai massage.
Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong
Patong paints an electrifying scene - its tropical forest, neon lights and fishing boats that are festooned with bright sashes making up Hotel Indigo Phuket Patong’s neighbourhood’s story.
Drawing inspiration from Patong’s deep cultural roots and the resort town’s spectacular surroundings, its design concept infuses hues from the island’s natural environment. Patterns from Sino-Portuguese architecture and motifs from Patong’s fishing village heritage are woven throughout the hotel, as each area represents different aspects of the beach town. Not to be missed – the hotel gym pays homage to Thailand’s signature combat sport, Muay Thai, while its guestrooms blend the bright colour palettes of its local nightlife with a coastal fishing theme.
Holiday Inn Resort Phuket
A firm family favourite in Phuket, Holiday Inn Resort Phuket is one of the first resorts to open in Patong Beach. It offers dedicated Kids’ Pool and a Kids’ Club with an array of wholesome fun and education activities, both on land and in the water. For those travelling with young children, treat the family to a Kids’ Suite with either a ‘Pirate’ or ‘Sea World’ theme, or the interconnecting Family Suite that provides two bedrooms for additional privacy. Kids stay and eat free at all Holiday Inn hotels and resorts.
Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong
Situated in the heart of Patong, Holiday Inn Express Phuket Patong is perfect for savvy travellers looking for a fuss-free stay. Just steps away from a myriad of entertainment and shopping options such as Bangla Road and Jungceylon Shopping Mall, and a 15-minute drive to the historic Old Phuket Town. Start each morning with a free Express Start® Breakfast or Grab and Go option and stay connected with free Wi-Fi throughout the hotel.
As part of IHG Hotels & Resorts, guests will stay assured and safe with the enhanced IHG Way Of Clean using new, science-led protocols and service measures in partnership with industry leading experts Cleveland Clinic, Ecolab and Diversey - including IHG Clean Promise to give guests greater confidence and hotel teams the protection needed.
Please note: As announced by Thailand’s Ministry of Public Health, international travellers, who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 no less than 14 days before the travel date, can now travel to Phuket under the “Phuket Sandbox’ scheme from 1 July 2021 onwards. All travellers under the scheme are required to stay in SHA-Plus certified hotels. For the latest travel guidelines to Phuket and Thailand, please visit www.tatnews.org.
*The Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus certificate indicates that a business not only has in place the required safety and hygiene standards for Covid-19, but that at least 70% of its employees have been fully vaccinated.
