Qatar Airways Touches Down in Phuket with a Traditional Water Cannon Salute as the Famed Holiday Getaway Reopens To International Tourism

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker said: “With the resumption of flights to Phuket, Qatar Airways marks a significant milestone in the recovery of international tourism. We have led the industry, setting the benchmark for safety, innovation and customer service throughout the pandemic.

“We know many of our customers are eager to get back flying and return to some of their favourite holiday destinations, such as Phuket. Famed for its many exotic beaches, family friendly atmosphere, turquoise waters and delicious local cuisine, Phuket is an ideal destination for a summer getaway. We look forward to working with our partners in Thailand to support the recovery of their tourism sector.”

Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Mr Yuthasak Supasorn said: “It is extremely encouraging to see world-leading carriers like Qatar Airways returning to Phuket the very moment the destination reopens, and doing so with confidence as can be seen in the schedule of multiple weekly flights. It’s a wonderful indication of Phuket’s endearing popularity with international tourists, who are obviously keen to once again enjoy the island’s legendary beaches and welcoming hospitality.”