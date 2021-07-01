Qatar Airways Touches Down in Phuket with a Traditional Water Cannon Salute as the Famed Holiday Getaway Reopens To International Tourism

Qatar Airways resumes flights to Phuket today as the Thai holiday island reopens to welcome fully-vaccinated international tourists. This marks a significant milestone in the rebound of international leisure travel, with the airline operating four weekly flights between Doha and Phuket serviced by an Airbus A350, offering 36 seats in Business Class and 247 in Economy Class. In addition to its 12 weekly Bangkok flights, the airline will operate a total of 16 weekly flights to Thailand, providing seamless connectivity for its passengers travelling from Europe, the Middle East and United States via the most connected and Best Airport in the Middle East and ‘Third Best Airport in the World’, Hamad International Airport.
Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr Akbar Al Baker said: “With the resumption of flights to Phuket, Qatar Airways marks a significant milestone in the recovery of international tourism. We have led the industry, setting the benchmark for safety, innovation and customer service throughout the pandemic.
“We know many of our customers are eager to get back flying and return to some of their favourite holiday destinations, such as Phuket. Famed for its many exotic beaches, family friendly atmosphere, turquoise waters and delicious local cuisine, Phuket is an ideal destination for a summer getaway. We look forward to working with our partners in Thailand to support the recovery of their tourism sector.”
Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Mr Yuthasak Supasorn said: “It is extremely encouraging to see world-leading carriers like Qatar Airways returning to Phuket the very moment the destination reopens, and doing so with confidence as can be seen in the schedule of multiple weekly flights. It’s a wonderful indication of Phuket’s endearing popularity with international tourists, who are obviously keen to once again enjoy the island’s legendary beaches and welcoming hospitality.”
Launched in 2010, Phuket became Qatar Airways’ 93rd destination at the time. The resort destination is a magnet for holidaymakers, particularly from Europe, the Middle East and United States. Starting from 1 July 2021, international tourists who have been fully-vaccinated at least two weeks prior to their flights and have a negative PCR test taken 72 hours before departure are able to enter Phuket and move within the provincial island freely without quarantine.
As travellers return to the skies with Qatar Airways, they can take comfort knowing that they are travelling with the only airline in the world that has, together with its state-of-the-art global hub Hamad International Airport, achieved four 5-Star Skytrax ratings – including the prestigious 5-Star Airline Rating, 5-Star Airport Rating, 5-Star COVID-19 Airline Safety Rating and 5-Star COVID-19 Airport Safety Rating. These achievements highlight Qatar Airways’ commitment to providing its passengers with an industry-leading experience at every point of their journey, including the highest possible level of health and safety standards that safeguard the wellbeing of its passengers both on the ground and in the air.
Phuket schedule starting 1 July: (All times local)
Doha (DOH) to Phuket (HKT) QR 840 departs 02:55 arrives 13:30 (Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Phuket (HKT) to Doha (DOH) QR 841 departs 02:30 arrives 05:30 (Monday, Thursday, Saturday, Sunday)
