TAT introduces TAGTHAi Pass for seamless travel

“TAGTHAi Pass is a digital pass that will increase the sales channels for tourism entrepreneurs and reduce price competition. It will also maximize target group coverage to foreign tourists from around the world,” TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn has said. “Travelers can make one time purchase of TAGTHAi Pass and enjoy services and products that are carefully selected by leading local tourism entrepreneurs, including tickets to tourist attractions, restaurants, spa and health establishments.”
“Using digital currency and contactless technology, the TAGTHAi Pass will introduce tourism entrepreneurs to new earning opportunities under the new normal standard of the post Covid-19 era,” he added. “The TAGTHAi Pass will be officially launched within this month.”
TAT has been developing the new digital card with Thai Digital Platform Social Enterprise Ltd. and Kasikorn Business - Technology Group (KBTG), co-developers of TAGTHAi application.
“Currently TAGTHAi app has more than 180,000 users, both Thai and foreigners,” said Kalin Sarasin, CEO of Thai Digital Platform. “The application provides comprehensive linkage between tourism information and enterpreneurs’ products and services as well as tourism supply chain to improve overall travel experience.”
“TAGTHAi app fully complies with the Personal Data Protection Act and the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation standard, therefore users can enjoy highest level of safety and privacy while traveling in Thailand using TAGTHAi Pass,” he added.
Published : November 02, 2021
By : THE NATION
