TAT introduces TAGTHAi Pass for seamless travel

“TAGTHAi Pass is a digital pass that will increase the sales channels for tourism entrepreneurs and reduce price competition. It will also maximize target group coverage to foreign tourists from around the world,” TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn has said. “Travelers can make one time purchase of TAGTHAi Pass and enjoy services and products that are carefully selected by leading local tourism entrepreneurs, including tickets to tourist attractions, restaurants, spa and health establishments.”

“Using digital currency and contactless technology, the TAGTHAi Pass will introduce tourism entrepreneurs to new earning opportunities under the new normal standard of the post Covid-19 era,” he added. “The TAGTHAi Pass will be officially launched within this month.”

