Stairway to heaven at ancient Thai temple

Among many unique incidents and items related to the Khaowong Phrachan Temple is a Buddha footprint in a piece of stone, which is believed to be authentic and one of the four in Thailand, in addition to a piece of Holy tooth relic of Lord Buddha. There is also one museum whose display items consist mainly of ancient Buddha amulets that once belonged to a late abbot.

There are also two legends about the temple related to Thai and Chinese folklores dedicated to the building and existence of the Khaowong Phrachan Temple.