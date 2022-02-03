Stairway to heaven at ancient Thai temple

Visitors and pilgrims have 24-hour access to the temple during this fortnight period when the entire stairway is well lit throughout the night to make it safe for the faithful. The main body of this Buddhist temple is situated in Muang district on a mountaintop 650 metres above sea level. The distance from the first to the last step measures 1,680 metres, slightly more than a mile.
It is not known when exactly the Khaowong Phrachan Temple was built but it was first introduced to the public in 1953 when it was discovered by late revered monk Luang Phor O-Bhasee, who named the peak on which the temple was situated as Khaowong Phrachan. This peak is surrounded by four smaller hills in a mountain range in the shape of a crescent moon.
Among many unique incidents and items related to the Khaowong Phrachan Temple is a Buddha footprint in a piece of stone, which is believed to be authentic and one of the four in Thailand, in addition to a piece of Holy tooth relic of Lord Buddha. There is also one museum whose display items consist mainly of ancient Buddha amulets that once belonged to a late abbot.
There are also two legends about the temple related to Thai and Chinese folklores dedicated to the building and existence of the Khaowong Phrachan Temple.
Published : February 03, 2022
Published : Feb 02, 2022
Published : Feb 02, 2022
Published : Jan 31, 2022
Published : Feb 01, 2022
Published : Feb 18, 2022
Published : Feb 18, 2022
Published : Feb 18, 2022
Published : Feb 18, 2022