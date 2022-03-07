Russian tourists cancelling Thai bookings after credit cards suspended

Visa, Mastercard and Swift have blocked use of Russian credit cards abroad, cutting off Russian travellers from their bank accounts.

“We are now implementing a cash-only policy for Russian tourists wishing to book a room to avoid any risks and problems,” said Athit Suphrompitak of Phi Phi Resort in Krabi province on Sunday. “Since Russia was removed from SWIFT, some Russian tourists have cancelled their reservations at our resort. Normally Russian tourists arrive around late March and stay from one to three weeks to enjoy the summer,” he added.

Meanwhile, Atthawich Supha, senior sales executive at Melia Hotel in Phuket, has said that the hotel has lost about 15 per cent of customers since the Russia-Ukraine war started.

“We are concerned that if the situation persists, prolonged economic sanctions will affect international transactions and damage Thailand’s tourism industry, which relies heavily on foreign income.”