Farmers set scene for tourists on Thailand’s iconic mountain terraces

Kanya Sutannamthip, a resident of the village, said the tourism season here starts as soon as the first rice is sown. Visitors begin arriving to marvel at the result in July and the high season lasts until December.

Tourists lucky enough to arrive in July witness a shimmering mosaic of gold and green as early-season paddies catch the sun’s reflection. Visit from August to October and lush fields carpet the mountain like a giant green staircase, with white mist hovering in the mornings. The fields turn golden in November before the harvest season, Kanya added.

Her neighbour Wichai Sanga-ngam said Ban Pa Pong Piang has many huts nestled among the rice terraces that serve as homestay accommodation for tourists.

The wooden shacks have no electricity or water heaters. Tourists are provided only beds and blankets for a true experience of Pakakeryor life.

Wichai said each homestay offers a unique view of the terraces and each tourist is charged the same price – Bt700 per night with dinner and breakfast – no matter which homestay they choose.

Currently, Ban Pa Pong Paing can be accessed by two routes: over Doi Inthanon or via the Chiang Mai-Mae Chaem road.