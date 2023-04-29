Thai politicians promote their policies for new generation at Bangkok forum

The “New Gen Vote: Thailand’s Future in the Hands of New Generation” forum was hosted by the Nation Group’s two Thai-language news outlets, Spring News and Post Today.

The event saw representatives from eight parties responding to questions chosen by spinning a wheel.

The first question to pop up was about free education from kindergarten to university and was posed to Chart Thai Pattana leader Varawut Silpa-archa. He answered that he fully supported the policy, but also urged university students to find part-time jobs during their studies to accumulate experience and reduce the burden on the Student Loan Fund (SLF).

Thai Sang Thai MP candidate for Bangkok, Narutchai Bunnag, joined in saying his party will continue supporting SLF and a policy to provide free education to undergraduate students. However, he said, some new criteria must be applied to ensure universities produce graduates in fields required by the market.

On topics like the allocation of green spaces and urban planning, Chart Pattana Kla Party’s representative Voranai Vanijaka said big cities should prioritise allocating space for public parks and facilities rather than allowing capitalists to build shopping malls for profits.

The party will also promote solar rooftops in residential and commercial buildings to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, he added.