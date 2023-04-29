Thai politicians promote their policies for new generation at Bangkok forum
Eight political parties provided answers to questions posed by new-generation voters at a forum held at the Bangkok Art and Culture Centre on Friday.
The “New Gen Vote: Thailand’s Future in the Hands of New Generation” forum was hosted by the Nation Group’s two Thai-language news outlets, Spring News and Post Today.
The event saw representatives from eight parties responding to questions chosen by spinning a wheel.
The first question to pop up was about free education from kindergarten to university and was posed to Chart Thai Pattana leader Varawut Silpa-archa. He answered that he fully supported the policy, but also urged university students to find part-time jobs during their studies to accumulate experience and reduce the burden on the Student Loan Fund (SLF).
Thai Sang Thai MP candidate for Bangkok, Narutchai Bunnag, joined in saying his party will continue supporting SLF and a policy to provide free education to undergraduate students. However, he said, some new criteria must be applied to ensure universities produce graduates in fields required by the market.
On topics like the allocation of green spaces and urban planning, Chart Pattana Kla Party’s representative Voranai Vanijaka said big cities should prioritise allocating space for public parks and facilities rather than allowing capitalists to build shopping malls for profits.
The party will also promote solar rooftops in residential and commercial buildings to reduce reliance on fossil fuels, he added.
When asked about policies to help upcountry areas become economic hubs with equal employment opportunities, Linthiporn Varinwatchararoj, deputy general secretary of Pheu Thai Party, said the party will establish four new economic zones in outer Bangkok, Khon Kaen, Hat Yai and Chiang Mai to provide jobs at regional levels. This move will also ease the migration of people into cities.
Pheu Thai also promised to upgrade regional airports into international ones to reduce crowding at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi. These regional airports will be linked to big cities with high-speed trains to promote the local economy as well as tourism.
On the topic of military reforms, Move Forward party-list MP candidate Sitthipol Vibulthanakul stuck by the party’s stance of moving military bases out of Bangkok and changing conscription to voluntary base only. He also said that military-owned businesses that are not related to national security, such as golf courses and boxing stadiums, should be returned to civilians to ensure transparent administration.
CEO of Kong Salak Plus and leader of Change Party Phantawat “Nott” Nakwisut, meanwhile, supported the move to separate the Army from politics. He also advocated the abolition of mandatory conscription, citing that it is the source of illegal deals where wealthy families pay under the table to get their children out of mandatory conscription.
To tackle the problem of unemployment among new graduates, Democrat Party’s Bangkok MP candidate Pongsakorn Kwanmuang said the party will set up a 300 billion baht fund for small businesses set up by new graduates, that will promote new career opportunities for them.
Pongpol Yodmuangcharoen, United Thai Nation’s candidate for Bangkok, also highlighted a policy to support new graduates in pursuing business ambitions or working freelance. The party promised up to 50% subsidy on healthcare and accommodation for new graduates who do not seek full-time employment and are not eligible for full coverage by the social security scheme.