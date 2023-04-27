EC adds smaller rewards after offering THB1 million to catch election cheats

Information that leads to an investigation or trial of a candidate or political party will be rewarded with 500 to 5,000 baht in cash, the election watchdog said on Wednesday.

The rewards aim to encourage the public to monitor contenders to ensure next month’s general election is fair and transparent.

The EC added that to be eligible for a reward, information must be clear, concise, and obtained via legal means by the provider themselves. It cannot be general information already known to the public.

Not eligible for rewards are EC officials and staff, MP candidates and their families, parties, and plaintiffs who file judicial complaints about the election.

Complaints must be filed in person at EC headquarters, provincial offices or via its 1444 hotline.

Eligible voters will elect 500 members of the House of Representatives – 400 in the constituency ballot and 100 in the party-list ballot – on Sunday, May 14.