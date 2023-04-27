Election watchdog assesses progress, obstacles ahead of May 14 vote

- Subcommittee on investigations and disciplinary action

- Subcommittee on peace and order

- Subcommittee on election-awareness campaigns

- Subcommittee in charge of supporting the disabled and elderly in the election

- Subcommittee in charge of authenticating political parties, branches, provincial representatives and members

- Subcommittee in charge of coordinating candidates on campaign posters

- Subcommittee in charge of holding election observations by foreign representatives

- Subcommittee on budget

- Subcommittee to follow up on and analyse election results