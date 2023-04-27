Election watchdog assesses progress, obstacles ahead of May 14 vote
The Election Commission on Thursday held a meeting of 12 subcommittees to assess the progress of their preparations for the May 14 election and identify any obstacles encountered.
The meeting was chaired by the watchdog’s secretary-general Sawang Boonmee.
The 12 subcommittees are:
- Subcommittee on election of Members of Parliament
- Subcommittee on ballot counting and unofficial results
- Subcommittee on organising central voting stations for the disabled and elderly
- Subcommittee in charge of ballot printing and equipment
- Subcommittee on investigations and disciplinary action
- Subcommittee on peace and order
- Subcommittee on election-awareness campaigns
- Subcommittee in charge of supporting the disabled and elderly in the election
- Subcommittee in charge of authenticating political parties, branches, provincial representatives and members
- Subcommittee in charge of coordinating candidates on campaign posters
- Subcommittee in charge of holding election observations by foreign representatives
- Subcommittee on budget
- Subcommittee to follow up on and analyse election results
During the meeting, the EC was also briefed by representatives of other governmental agencies on how they would support the election.
The agencies include the Supreme Command, the Royal Thai Police, the Interior Ministry, the Education Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Labour Ministry, the Digital Economy and Society Ministry, and the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry.
Other agencies that sent officials to the meeting were the Southern Border Provinces Administrative Centre, the Office of the Basic Education Commission, the Office of the Vocational Education Commission, the Provincial Administration Department, the Local Administration Department, the Public Relations Department, the Customs Department, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s household registration department, Thailand Post, National Telecom Plc, Thai Airways International, Airports of Thailand Plc, the Provincial Electricity Authority and the Metropolitan Electricity Authority.