Thai expats begin voting tomorrow in general election
All arrangements have been made for overseas Thais to start voting in the general election from Tuesday, Sawang Boonmee, secretary-general of the Election Commission Office, said on Monday.
Thai expatriates can vote in their respective places of domicile until May 5.
Sawang said the EC expected voting outside the kingdom would be held smoothly, except in Sudan where fighting is still raging.
He said the Foreign Ministry would ensure the safety of Thais in Sudan as well as organise voting by Thai expats there, if possible.
“Tomorrow, April 25, voting outside the country will start. It would depend on embassies and consular offices to organise the voting,” Sawang said.
He said the EC has learned from the mistake in the previous election in 2019 when ballots from New Zealand could not be sent back in time for counting. This time, the EC is confident that all mailbags with ballots would be sent back in time.
He said the Foreign Ministry has sought help from Thailand Post, the Airports of Thailand and Thai Airways International for transporting ballots back to Thailand in time for the counting on May 14.
The ballots will be sent via diplomatic mailbags and normal bags and they would be sorted out and distributed to 400 constituencies by May 9, Sawang added.
He added that everything was running smoothly in accordance with the EC’s operation plan and the EC Office was also ready to hold advance voting on May 7.
He expressed confidence that the ballots printed by the EC this year could not be forged to rig voting.