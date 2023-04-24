Ex-EC member confident election result will be endorsed within 2-month deadline

Somchai Srisutthiyakorn, who is now Seree Ruam Thai (Thai Liberal) Party’s chairman of strategy and policy, said there should be no reason for the outgoing Prayut government to remain in office longer than two months after the May 14 election.

Critics have voiced concern that the government might seek to prolong its caretaker role by triggering a challenge that prevents the EC from endorsing the election results within the deadline.

The EC is required by law to endorse 95% of election contests or 475 MPs within two months, before the House can convene its first meeting after the election to select the next prime minister.