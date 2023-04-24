Election agency issues seven rules for votingbackground-defaultbackground-default
TUESDAY, April 25, 2023
Election agency issues seven rules for voting

MONDAY, April 24, 2023

The Election Commission has issued a list of seven rules for voting in the May 14 election.

The restrictions apply to both the constituency MP ballot (purple paper) and the party-list MP ballot (green paper).

The seven rules are as follows:

  • Do not use any paper to mark votes other than the ballot paper given by officials. Violators face up to 10 years imprisonment, a 200,000-baht fine and 20-year voting ban.
  • Do not duplicate ballots. Violators face up to five years in jail, a 100,000 baht fine and 10-year voting ban.
  • Do not remove ballot papers from a polling station.
  • Do not use any marks other than a cross on the ballot paper. Violators face five years in prison, a 100,000-baht fine, and a 10-year voting ban.
  • Do not photograph a marked ballot.
  • Do not show your marked ballot paper to others. Violators face one year in jail, a 20,000-baht fine or both.
  • Do not damage the ballot paper. The penalty is up to five years imprisonment, a 100,000-baht fine and a 10-year voting ban.

