Election agency issues seven rules for voting
The Election Commission has issued a list of seven rules for voting in the May 14 election.
The restrictions apply to both the constituency MP ballot (purple paper) and the party-list MP ballot (green paper).
The seven rules are as follows:
- Do not use any paper to mark votes other than the ballot paper given by officials. Violators face up to 10 years imprisonment, a 200,000-baht fine and 20-year voting ban.
- Do not duplicate ballots. Violators face up to five years in jail, a 100,000 baht fine and 10-year voting ban.
- Do not remove ballot papers from a polling station.
- Do not use any marks other than a cross on the ballot paper. Violators face five years in prison, a 100,000-baht fine, and a 10-year voting ban.
- Do not photograph a marked ballot.
- Do not show your marked ballot paper to others. Violators face one year in jail, a 20,000-baht fine or both.
- Do not damage the ballot paper. The penalty is up to five years imprisonment, a 100,000-baht fine and a 10-year voting ban.