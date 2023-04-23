Next PM must see all Thais as family members, advises Prawit
The person who becomes the next prime minister should consider all Thais as part of their family, Palang Pracharath Party leader Prawit Wongsuwon said on Saturday.
He made this remark while talking to youth representatives on a train to Nakhon Ratchasima.
The representatives were able to get near Prawit after seeking permission from the administrator of the “FC Lung Pom” Facebook page.
“Pom” is Prawit’s nickname.
When asked if he is ready to serve the people as prime minister, Prawit said he can manage the country effectively because he does not have a family to worry about. He also said that he wants to see unity and divisions in Thai society mended.
“Whoever becomes prime minister should see all Thais as family,” he said.
Admitting that the chance of him becoming PM depended largely on voters, he said he could promise a happier better country if elected.
When asked why he chose not to participate in election debates or give press interviews, Prawit said he prefers to work rather than talk. “I’m working for the people,” he said.
The youth representatives told Prawit’s Facebook administrator that they had been monitoring the deputy PM’s activities for a while. They also admitted to having posted bullying messages against Prawit earlier.
“However, we are impressed with Prawit after talking to him,” they said, adding that he was kind and in good humour while talking to them.