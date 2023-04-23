Next PM must see all Thais as family members, advises Prawit

When asked if he is ready to serve the people as prime minister, Prawit said he can manage the country effectively because he does not have a family to worry about. He also said that he wants to see unity and divisions in Thai society mended.

“Whoever becomes prime minister should see all Thais as family,” he said.

Admitting that the chance of him becoming PM depended largely on voters, he said he could promise a happier better country if elected.

When asked why he chose not to participate in election debates or give press interviews, Prawit said he prefers to work rather than talk. “I’m working for the people,” he said.