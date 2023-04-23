Pita promises a 'better future' for Thailand with Move Forward
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat was met with overwhelming support when he showed up to campaign at Bangkok’s Samyan Mitrtown shopping complex on Saturday.
On stage, Pita said the party’s campaign has gained significant traction and aired his readiness to assume the post of prime minister.
He said voters who are still undecided should join Move Forward’s “9 Changes” movement, as it promises a giant leap towards a positive future.
“With the Move Forward Party, there will be no PM Prayut Chan-o-cha. If Prayut is voted back, we will not be there as part of the new government,” he said.
Move Forward Party is currently riding an unprecedented high in popularity. Statistics show that calls to the party hotline have risen by more than five-fold, sale of party merchandise has jumped 20-fold, and donations to the party’s “Forest Cloth” initiative have added up to 10 million baht.
On Saturday, Pita addressed three groups of voters, namely those who find it inconvenient to get to the polling booth, those who are undecided and those who had voted but were disappointed by the party of choice.
He said every Thai should step out and cast their ballot for Move Forward because his party will bring significant changes and shut the door to leaders like Prayut. He also promised that his party will successfully implement and finance the 300 or so policies it has lined up.
“Supporting Move Forward will first bring ‘9 major changes’ in line with the party’s strategy of ‘Good Politics, Good Policies and a Good Future’,” Pita said.
The party’s “9 Changes” are:
• Turning Thailand into a full democracy by getting a Constitution that is written by the people, for the people.
• Decentralising power by getting all provincial governors elected.
• Solving problems peacefully and transforming the government from a closed system to a transparent one.
• Taking back land acquired illegally by the rich and returning it to the people.
• The minimum daily wage will be initially set at 450 baht and adjusted thereafter based on the cost of living.
• Adjusting the cost of electricity and establishing a solar energy grid.
• Creating a comprehensive social welfare system that does not require proof of poverty. This way everybody has equal access to treatment instead of relying on “luck”, he said.
• Transforming the education sector and removing teachers’ administrative responsibilities so they have more time to spend with students.
• Making Thailand’s economy work for everybody in the country, instead of just 1%. “This way we can share the cake and grow together,” Pita said.
The Move Forward leader wrapped up the rally by saying: “If you like the ideology and practises of the party, if you want to bring major positive changes and prosperity to the country, then vote for Move Forward. This election is about all of us seeking a better tomorrow.”