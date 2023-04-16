New survey sees Move Forward leader Pita leading list of top Thai PM choices
Move Forward Party leader Pita Limjaroenrat came away with the most votes as the top choice for Thailand’s next PM in a recent survey conducted by two Thai media outlets.
Matichon and Dailynews gathered the opinions of 84,076 people across the nation from April 8 to 14. The results were published on Saturday.
Pita led the poll with 29.42% followed by Pheu Thai’s top candidate, former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter Paetongtarn with 23.23%. Coming in third with 16.69% was Pheu Thai’s second candidate, property-tycoon-turned-politician Srettha Thavisin, while incumbent PM Prayut Chan-o-cha came in fourth with 13.72%.
Pita responded to the poll results by thanking potential voters and saying that the survey proved that more people were supporting Move Forward.
“This proves that people have watched the party over the past four years,” he said, adding that some people liked Move Forward’s straightforward working style and that it “focuses on solving problems at the root”.
He added that the poll result also proves that people do not want Thai politics to remain the same as it cannot tackle problems effectively.
“People want Move Forward Party to do what old politicians cannot do,” he said.
He also vowed to work hard on election campaigns before the May 14 general election.
“Move Forward’s victory will bring you a reliable new government,” he added.
Here are a couple of poll results:
Who would you pick as the next PM?
(Top 10 answers)
• 29.42%: Pita
• 23.23%: Paetongtarn
• 16.69%: Srettha
• 13.72%: Prayut
• 2.97%: Undecided
• 2.94%: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul (Bhumjaithai Party leader)
• 2.25%: Pol General Sereepisuth Temeeyaves (Thai Liberal Party leader)
• 1.90%: Khunying Sudarat Keyuraphan (Thai Sang Thai Party leader)
• 1.40% Korn Chatikavanij (Chart Pattana Kla leader)
• 1.24% Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon (Palang Pracharath leader)
Which party would you choose?
(Top 10 answers)
• 38.89%: Pheu Thai
• 32.37%: Move Forward
• 12.84%: United Thai Nation
• 3.30%: Bhumjaithai
• 2.21%: Undecided
• 1.83%: Democrat
• 1.73%: Thai Sang Thai
• 1.63%: Thai Liberal
• 1.55%: Palang Pracharath
• 1.14%: Chart Pattana Kla.