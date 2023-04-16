New survey sees Move Forward leader Pita leading list of top Thai PM choices

Pita responded to the poll results by thanking potential voters and saying that the survey proved that more people were supporting Move Forward.

“This proves that people have watched the party over the past four years,” he said, adding that some people liked Move Forward’s straightforward working style and that it “focuses on solving problems at the root”.

He added that the poll result also proves that people do not want Thai politics to remain the same as it cannot tackle problems effectively.

“People want Move Forward Party to do what old politicians cannot do,” he said.

He also vowed to work hard on election campaigns before the May 14 general election.

“Move Forward’s victory will bring you a reliable new government,” he added.