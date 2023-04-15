Democrat’ Party's election pledges won’t break the bank, spokeswoman says
The election policies of the Democrat Party will not strain the state’s budget in the short or long term, deputy spokeswoman Darunwan Chanpipattanachai said on Saturday.
She said the party had, as required by law, provided the Election Commission with clear details about where it would find funding for campaign promises.
The Democrats have pledged to provide 2 million baht to every community bank, with the total cost estimated at 1.8 billion baht.
The party's economic team also announced last Monday a plan to create a 3 billion baht fund for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Social-welfare policies, including free health care and subsidies for fishermen and the elderly, are expected to cost 2.2 billion baht.
Darunwan said the new policies were introduced to keep up with changes globally, while older policies had been improved.
If Democrats form the next government, they will help farmers who face plummeting prices of crops by transferring money directly into their bank accounts. The amounts transferred will be equal to what the farmers would have earned from a guaranteed minimum price for crops.
“This policy was created to improve the quality of life of Thai farmers,” Darunwan said.
She said the party is committed to providing free milk in schools every day for students in kindergarten through sixth grade.
She said she was confident the party would gain more seats in the May 14 election because it has good MP candidates and an experienced candidate for PM, party leader Jurin Laksanawisit.