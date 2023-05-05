Final convoy carrying ballots for advance voting heads South

The trucks would be accompanied by police vehicles until they reached the destinations, the centre’s spokesman, Pol Lt-General Nithithon Jintakanont, said on Thursday.

The convoys have been taking ballots for advance voting to 400 polling stations around the country since May 1. Deliveries will end on Friday, with polling stations in the Southern region being the last destination.

Nithithon said the security detail accompanying the convoy is made up of highway police vehicles which are leading the fleet, while the trucks are heavily protected by armed border patrol police officers wearing body armour to ensure security. Local police vehicles would follow the convoy, which is also monitored in real-time by the GPS system.

On May 7 and May 14, the date of the general election, voters will be given two ballots, one for electing constituency MPs, totaling 400 seats, and another one for electing party-list MPs, totaling 100 seats.