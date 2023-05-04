EC outlines vote counting procedure for May 14 general election

The general election for members of the House of Representatives will take place on May 14, while advance voting will take place on May 7, from 8am to 5pm.

The EC said that once the polling stations close at 5pm, the EC officers at each polling station will open the ballot boxes and start counting the ballots by following eight steps:

1. A sign will be pasted over the ballot boxes once the polling stations close at 5pm.

2. EC polling station officers will check the number of ballots received with the number of voters who showed up and signed up in person to cast their votes to see if the figures tally. Each EC polling station officer must sign the ballots to confirm its accuracy.

3. EC polling station officers will count each ballot in the open in front of the public continuously without any delay or interruption.

4. EC polling station officers will announce the general election results after the vote counting is completed; and disclose reports of the results, both constituency and party-list, in front of the polling station for the public, election observers, and political party representatives to check.

5. All polling station officers and security personnel will send the election results to their respective district EC office.

6. The district EC office will check the number of ballots received and items as well as equipment related to the general election; both the district EC office officer and the EC polling station officer must authenticate with their signature as proof there were no discrepancies.