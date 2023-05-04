Foreign investors staring into blackhole as Thai election approaches: economist

“Investors need to see policies that the next government will propose. If we [Thailand] do not have anything relating to [foreign] investors, of course, they will not come to invest in Thailand,” Aat Pisanwanich told The Nation in an interview.

This election is vital in terms of foreign investors, as Thailand still needs foreign direct investment to develop, said Aat, who heads the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC)’s Centre for International Trade Studies.

Overseas investors in Thailand are paying particularly close attention to environmental issues, he said. This is because if they set up factories in Thailand under current laws, the products they manufacture would be rejected by the European market due to Europe Union (EU) “green” standards.

The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) will impose a carbon tariff of about 85 euros (3,155 baht) per tonne of carbon emitted by manufacturers above a certain threshold. The CBAM goes into effect in 2026.

Aat urged political parties to outline their plans to take care of the environment if they become part of the next government.

He also encouraged parties to promote foreign investment in domestic agricultural raw materials, to boost the value of Thailand’s agricultural products.

“Some 80% of policies offered by political parties for this election concern the domestic economy,” he said, adding they had said little about managing climate change and its effects, including flooding as the rainy season approaches.

Parties have also failed to say how they will compete with Asean rivals like Vietnam, by developing international trade and transport links with neighbouring countries, he added.

“This is the right time to inform foreign investors about these plans,” he said.