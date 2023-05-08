Advance voting suffers minor hiccups

On social media, the public’s dissatisfaction with the EC’s performance increased in several areas across the country as problems during advance voting were reported.

Election officials in Nonthaburi, for example, put postal instead of electoral provincial codes on the first 100 envelopes of ballots cast by early voters in the province. Fortunately, the issue was detected early, and the EC promised the envelopes would be mailed to the correct constituencies.

The hashtag #กกตมีไว้ทําไม (Why do we need EC) was trending No 1 on Thai Twitter on Sunday, with over 526,000 tweets.

Meanwhile, the campaign urging the replacement of the current make-up of the EC at Change.org has now collected over 1 million signatures from supporters after more than two years of inactivity.

The campaign started in March 2019 but halted in April 2020 with only 849,079 signatures, thus failing to reach the target of 1.5 million signatures. The campaign sought to oust the fifth and current commissioners, who were appointed by the National Council for Peace and Order in 2018, while the constitution stipulates that election commissioners must come from the Senate’s suggestions.