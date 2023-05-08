The Nation has invited experts and prominent figures from a variety of political parties to participate in our renowned "The Nation Roundtable," prior to the impending General Election on May 14, 2023.
In this footage, Palang Pracharath Party's Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala shares his key nvisions and insights.
Voter turnout will likely be extremely high, playing a crucial role in reshaping Thailand's future. Since the 2014 coup and subsequent military-dominated administrations, it has been dubbed one of the most anticipated general elections in this country.