Experts plot win-win strategy for Thailand amid China-US ‘cold war’

Meanwhile, Anuson Chinvanno, director of the Foreign Ministry's International Studies Centre, pinpointed climate change as another big challenge for the Asia-Pacific region, including Thailand. The country must prepare for severe-weather effects, he added. His warning came as communities across the country suffer flooding amid forecasts of 26 per cent higher than average rainfall this year.

He also backed the bio-circular-green economy (BCG), a new government model that will be the focal point when Thailand hosts the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) summit in November.

Piriya Khempon, former ambassador to China, identified cooperation as the keyword for Thailand's continued growth.

Competition and confrontation should take a back seat in Thai foreign affairs as these were win-lose strategies. Cooperation, on the other hand, was a win-win approach, Priya said.

Tarakorn Wuttisatirakul, president of the Thai-China Belt and Road Investment Trade Association, supported Piriya's strategy, saying that cooperation with other countries via the BRI project was a shortcut to Thailand's development, especially in terms of technology, security and sustainability.

Chib Jitniyom, international news editor at Nation TV, said while there were many platforms for economic and trade cooperation between countries, China's Belt and Road Initiative was currently the most prominent.

Comparing the United States and China, he stated that China had performed better in terms of soft power and cooperation because it views itself as a friendly business partner rather than a dominant ruler.