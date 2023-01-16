Finance Ministry to push for another round of diesel excise subsidy

A Finance Ministry source said on Monday that the ministry will try to make the Cabinet understand that another round of reducing excise will help lower the cost of living for people while easing the burden on the Oil Fuel Fund. The subject will be put on the weekly Cabinet meeting agenda on Tuesday.

The current subsidy runs out on January 20 and the next round will be the sixth if the Cabinet decides to extend it. The subsidy extension will also mean that the Finance Ministry will lose about 20 billion in revenue.

Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith said the subject is still under consideration and he can’t say how long the measure will be extended and by how many baht the price of diesel will be reduced.