The Banker names Thailand’s Arkhom top finance minister in Asia-Pacific

Pornchai Thiraveja, director-general of the Fiscal Policy Office and spokesman for the Finance Ministry, said The Banker applauded Arkhom for his economic policies that helped Thailand survive the crisis in the fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Banker, which is a subsidiary of Financial Times, said the pandemic had a huge impact on Thailand because it is heavily dependent on tourism, which makes up for 12-18% of its GDP.

“Under the governance of Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith, the country is starting to see its economy recover. The country is expected to see a 3.3% increase in GDP for 2022 and a target of 3.5% growth has been set for 2023,” The Banker said.