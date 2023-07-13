All eyes on Parliament as Thailand awaits 30th PM
In a few hours, 750 parliamentarians will decide on Thailand’s 30th prime minister. Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of the Move Forward Leader, which won the most seats - 151 – in the May 14 election, is staking his claim to be the next prime minister.
At the joint session of Parliament today of MPs and senators, Pita was the only candidate in contention for the top executive post.
He said that he still had confidence in winning the required number of votes despite being charged in two cases.
“I’ll do my best to explain my vision to serve the people, which I have been doing even before the May 14 election,” Pita said.
On Wednesday, the Election Commission decided to submit a petition to the Constitutional Court seeking the disqualification of Pita over alleged media shareholding.
On the same day, the court also accepted another case accusing Move Forward of attempting to overthrow the democratic system of government with the King as head of state, as the party ran a campaign with a policy to amend the lese majeste law, or Article 112 of the Criminal Code.
During the debate on the prime minister's vote, Pita was attacked by both MPs and senators.
Bhumjaithai MP Chada Thaised said that he would not vote for Pita as his party aims to amend Article 112.
“I would like to ask what the seven other parties will say when there is an attempt to amend Article 112, even though the MoU [memorandum of understanding] does not include it,” Chada said.
Another senator, Kamnoon Sidhisamarn, said that one of the duties of a senator is to uphold His Majesty the King's righteousness, and he disagreed with the steps Move Forward intends to take regarding Article 112.
Pita responded by saying that today’s vote for PM was not a debate on legal amendments.
Activists are planning rallies around the nation to exert pressure on senators, including in Pichit province.
Protesters in Pichit have invited people to show up at the provincial office, while police have deployed their officers in the area.
Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa had earlier warned of massive protests if Move Forward leader Pita was obstructed from becoming Thailand’s next prime minister.
All eyes this evening will be on Parliament to see if Pita will be able to accomplish his dream of becoming prime minister.
Deputy House speaker Pichet Chuamuangphan said that If Pita does not receive sufficient votes, a second round of voting will take place on July 19 and, if necessary, a third round on July 20.