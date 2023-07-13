All eyes on Parliament as Thailand awaits 30th PM

At the joint session of Parliament today of MPs and senators, Pita was the only candidate in contention for the top executive post.

He said that he still had confidence in winning the required number of votes despite being charged in two cases.

“I’ll do my best to explain my vision to serve the people, which I have been doing even before the May 14 election,” Pita said.

On Wednesday, the Election Commission decided to submit a petition to the Constitutional Court seeking the disqualification of Pita over alleged media shareholding.

On the same day, the court also accepted another case accusing Move Forward of attempting to overthrow the democratic system of government with the King as head of state, as the party ran a campaign with a policy to amend the lese majeste law, or Article 112 of the Criminal Code.

During the debate on the prime minister's vote, Pita was attacked by both MPs and senators.