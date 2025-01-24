PM2.5 pollution continues to plague Bangkok residents

All 50 districts of the Thai capital were shrouded by PM2.5 pollution for the fifth consecutive day on Friday, with Nong Khaem, Khan Na Yao, Min Buri, Thawi Watthana and Lak Si the worst affected.
Bangkok was ranked fourth among countries affected by pollution with an air quality index of 188, according to the IQAir website.
According to the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), the average PM2.5 level throughout the city was 88.4 micrograms per cubic metre (mcg), well above the country’s standard of 37.5 mcg over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).
PM2.5 refers to dust particles 2.5 micrometres or less in diameter, long-term exposure to which is linked with chronic diseases including lung and heart problems.
Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires and burning of harvest leftovers.
Nong Khaem reported 108 mcg of PM2.5 pollution, Khan Na Yao 107.7 mcg, Min Buri 105 mcg, Thawi Watthana 103.8 mcg and Lak Si 102.6 mcg.
The centre advised Bangkokians to wear facemasks, avoid spending time outdoors and work from home if possible.
Anyone experiencing symptoms such as coughing, eye irritation or having trouble breathing should see a physician, the centre added.
Air quality can be checked daily on the AirBKK application, www.airbkk.com, Line Alert, as well as the Facebook page of the BMA’s Environment Department.