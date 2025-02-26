Talat Phlu Market Gets a Makeover, Aiming for \"Premium\" Status

The revamp includes 128 stalls in a new food centre offering diverse ready-to-eat meals, à la carte dishes, and desserts. A fresh produce section and general grocery area are also retained. Improvements extend to premium restroom facilities, better waste management, and a grease-trapping system for food stalls to protect public drains. A dedicated waiting area for public transport has also been created.

Sanon highlighted the market’s unique community charm and its alignment with Bangkok’s creative district development project. He emphasised the importance of community involvement in driving sustainable tourism and boosting the local economy. The goal is to establish Talat Phlu as a "Premium Market" in Bangkok by 2025.

"Our vision is to establish a recognizable identity for this area, attracting tourists while fostering the grassroots economy and promoting a circular economy. Efforts will include community-driven tourism management, cultural flea markets, and vibrant walking streets, all rooted in a commitment to sustainable tourism. It is essential that these initiatives be led by the local community, cultivating cooperation and active participation to ensure a sustainable future for the creative district," stated Bangkok deputy governor Sanon.

The renovation, carried out in partnership with a private company, includes new epoxy flooring, upgraded drainage, electrical, and plumbing systems. The Bangkok Market Office aims to create a model market that meets high sanitary and environmental standards, offering a fresh shopping and dining experience while supporting local businesses. The market is open daily from 5:00 AM.

#TalatPhluMarket #Thonburidistrict