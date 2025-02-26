BMA unveils new pedestrian-friendly bus shelter, with plans to install 300 shelters across Bangkok

BMA spokesman Ekwaranyu Amrapal said this shelter was introduced by the City Hall's Traffic and Transportation Department, which can be adjusted for different terrains to ensure that it does not disrupt pedestrians.

It has been designed to be simple and airy, with lightings and information about public buses available in the area, he explained, adding that more functions would be added in the future to create smart bus shelters.

This shelter is expected to assist passengers, ensure their safety, and promote public transport usage, he added.

There are two types of bus shelters available: Type M (C2), which measures 2x3 metres and includes three seats, and Type L (C3), which measures 2x6 metres and includes six seats.

In fiscal year 2023, 30 shelters were built. In fiscal year 2024, 60 shelters were completed, and 29 others were under construction. In fiscal year 2025, BMA received a budget for building 300 shelters across Bangkok.

