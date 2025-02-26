BMA unveils new pedestrian-friendly bus shelter, with plans to install 300 shelters across Bangkok

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 26, 2025

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) introduced a new pedestrian-friendly bus shelter on Monday, aiming to install 300 shelters across Bangkok.

BMA spokesman Ekwaranyu Amrapal said this shelter was introduced by the City Hall's Traffic and Transportation Department, which can be adjusted for different terrains to ensure that it does not disrupt pedestrians.

BMA unveils new pedestrian-friendly bus shelter, with plans to install 300 shelters across Bangkok

It has been designed to be simple and airy, with lightings and information about public buses available in the area, he explained, adding that more functions would be added in the future to create smart bus shelters.

BMA unveils new pedestrian-friendly bus shelter, with plans to install 300 shelters across Bangkok

This shelter is expected to assist passengers, ensure their safety, and promote public transport usage, he added.

There are two types of bus shelters available: Type M (C2), which measures 2x3 metres and includes three seats, and Type L (C3), which measures 2x6 metres and includes six seats.

BMA unveils new pedestrian-friendly bus shelter, with plans to install 300 shelters across Bangkok

In fiscal year 2023, 30 shelters were built. In fiscal year 2024, 60 shelters were completed, and 29 others were under construction. In fiscal year 2025, BMA received a budget for building 300 shelters across Bangkok.

BMA unveils new pedestrian-friendly bus shelter, with plans to install 300 shelters across Bangkok

#busshelter #BKK

nationthailand

© 2025 All rights reserved., The Nation
Privacy Policy