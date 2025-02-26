New Waste Transfer Station at Nong Khaem Begins Full Operations, Transforming Waste into Energy

The project follows legal regulations under the Act on the Maintenance of the Cleanliness and Orderliness of the country (No.2), B.E. 2560 (2017) and the Public Procurement and Supplies Administration Act, B.E. 2560 (2017). It was contracted to Group 79 Co., Ltd., with a total project duration of 23 years from 2018 to 2040. The construction phase took place from September 2021 to September 2023, and operations began in September 2023, running until August 2043.

The contractor has completed the construction of a waste sorting plant in Kamphaeng Saen, Nakhon Pathom, as well as the renovation of the Nong Khaem waste transfer station and the development of a landfill in Kamphaeng Saen. Waste processing officially began on September 1, 2023. In addition to waste management, the contractor has also repaired odor-control systems, upgraded signage, and improved landscaping at the Nong Khaem facility.

The waste disposal process at the new waste transfer station follows these key steps:

1. Collection of 1,000 tons of waste per day from communities and transport to the new waste transfer station.

2. Weighing municipal waste trucks and recording incoming waste weight.

3. Unloading waste at the waste reception facility.

4. Compacting waste before transferring it into waste transport containers.

5. Loading waste directly into trailers for transport.

6. Processing leachate treatment and air purification.

7. Weighing outbound trailers before transporting waste to the community waste management facility (1,000 tons/day capacity) in Kamphaeng Saen, Nakhon Pathom.

8. Weighing inbound trailers at the sorting facility before waste separation begins.

9. Opening and shredding waste bags for preliminary processing.

10. Manual sorting of recyclable waste by workers.

11. Separating metal waste using conveyor systems.

12. Sorting glass waste without breakage and removing natural materials.

13. Screening waste to separate organic matter.

14. Manual sorting of additional recyclables.

15. Air separation process to remove hazardous waste.

16. Further screening to isolate small organic materials.

17. Leachate treatment, dust control, and air purification for the entire process.

18. Recovered materials include:

Organic waste → Processed into organic fertilizer

Recyclable waste → Repurposed and reused

Hazardous waste → Properly disposed of through landfill

Non-hazardous combustible waste → Used as fuel

The site visit was attended by Mr. Praphat Lueangsirinapha, Director of the Environment Department, along with senior executives, government officials, staff members from the Environment Department, representatives from Group 79 Co., Ltd., and other relevant agencies.

