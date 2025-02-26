Bangkok to Host Major Emergency Medical Services Conference in March

Dr. Phichet Nongchang, Deputy Secretary General of the National Institute for Emergency Medicine (NIEM), highlighted the significance of maintaining high standards in emergency response, enhancing personnel capacity, and Transferring emergency medical knowledge to local governments.

"Thailand is one of the top five most attractive tourist destinations in the world, and it is also a city that attracts foreign investment. Therefore, the safety of life is crucial to the country's economy and tourism. The emergency medical system is another way to boost the country's economy," he noted.

NIEM has established an eight-minute response time target for emergency services to reach incident scenes. The organisation emphasises the importance of public education in basic life support, including CPR training.

The conference will showcase various initiatives, including:

• Academic presentations and special lectures

• Emergency medicine innovation exhibitions

• Skills training through simulated scenarios

• The BMA's emergency medical operations, featuring:

Integration of rescue and disaster relief efforts

Development of the BKK Risk Map

Motorlance (emergency medical motorcycle unit)

Expansion of emergency ambulance parking locations

Installation of AEDs in public spaces

Community-wide basic life support training

The event aims to strengthen Thailand's emergency medical network whilst providing a platform for knowledge exchange among local administrative organisations. It aligns with Bangkok's "9 aspects, 9 good things" policy, specifically addressing the "good health" dimension.

Dr. Sunthorn Sunthornchart, Deputy Permanent Secretary for the BMA added that Bangkok is pleased and ready to welcome more than 1,200 emergency medical personnel, academics, and interested members of the public who will participate in this academic conference, focusing on the emergency medical dimension of all 77 provinces' local administrative organisations. He expressed his hope that everyone will have a memorable experience and gain new knowledge that Bangkok is ready to provide through this academic conference.

The gathering will also address crucial operational aspects, including equipment procurement standards, personnel management, and welfare allocation to ensure optimal service delivery in emergency medicine across the country.

This landmark event represents a significant step forward in Thailand's commitment to enhancing its emergency medical services, particularly in managing the unique challenges faced by its capital city.