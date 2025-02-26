Smiles All Around as CP Axtra Gifts 50 Air Purifiers to Bangkok’s Preschool Centers

(February 10, 2025) – Mr. Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, formally received a donation of 50 MAZUMA NANO CARE #150-WT air purifiers, with a total value of 230,000 baht, from Mrs. Siriporn Dechsingha, Chief Sustainability and Corporate Communications Officer of CP Axtra Public Company Limited. These air purifiers will be distributed to early childhood development centers under the Social Development Department, BMA, benefiting children across all 50 districts.

During the ceremony, Governor Chadchart extended his appreciation to CP Axtra for recognizing the importance of indoor air quality for young children and for their generosity in providing these essential devices. He also acknowledged the company's dedication to long-term environmental sustainability, highlighting their ongoing efforts in waste segregation, food waste management, and other green initiatives.

The handover ceremony was attended by Mr. Pornprom Vikitsreth, Adviser to Governor of Bangkok and Chief Sustainability Officer, along with Mr. Pimuk Simaroj, Secretary to the Governor of Bangkok. The event took place in front of Rattanakosin Hall at Bangkok City Hall, Phra Nakhon District.

#BMAInitiatives #BangkokChildCare #SustainableBangkok #CleanAirForKids #CorporateSocialResponsibility #SupportingCommunities

