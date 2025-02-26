Trust as Currency: How Bangkok Is Building Global Confidence

Speaking at the Matichon Leadership Forum 2025: Trust Thailand, held at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the governor outlined how trust—built over time but easily shattered—shapes economies, communities, and the reputation of cities.
“Trust is the license to lead,” Chadchart told the audience. “Without it, nothing moves forward. It’s what makes transactions possible, relationships meaningful, and cities thrive.” Bangkok, he argues, is no exception. As one of the world’s most-visited cities, with 32.4 million tourists in 2024, the capital’s ability to maintain and strengthen trust is vital to its economic future.
Chadchart made his case with a stark example. Earlier this year, an isolated incident—a missing Chinese celebrity who was later found in a small town near the Thailand-Myanmar border—sent shockwaves through international media. The fallout? A 40% drop in hotel bookings overnight, despite years of steady tourism growth. “Trust takes decades to build but only a moment to break,” he noted.
His message was clear: trust is not just about safety, it extends to governance, business integrity, and social inclusion. “Corruption destroys trust,” he stated bluntly. “And when trust collapses, GDP follows.” Countries with high levels of trust, he pointed out, tend to have stronger economies, lower corruption, and more efficient governance.
Building and maintaining trust, Chadchart explained, rests on three key principles, which he likened to the legs of a three-legged stool:
1. Integrity – A leader, an institution, or a city must demonstrate credibility and selflessness, prioritizing the greater good over personal gain.
2. Competence – Trust is reinforced when individuals and systems function effectively, proving their expertise and ability.
3. Empathy & Understanding – The ability to recognize and embrace diversity fosters deeper connections and a sense of belonging.
He pointed to Bangkok’s Pride celebrations as a testament to the power of inclusivity in shaping trust. “In just three years, attendance at Bangkok Pride soared from 10,000 to 200,000 people. It signals something bigger: that Thailand is a country that welcomes and embraces diversity.”
Similarly, the nation’s marriage equality movement is not just a social milestone, it’s an economic one. “It tells the world that Thailand is a place where people can be themselves,” Chadchart noted, adding that inclusivity is now a key driver of tourism and foreign confidence.
To maintain its standing as a global capital, Chadchart emphasized that Bangkok must focus on trust-building at every level—from governance and business ethics to social cohesion and public safety. “Before we ask the world to trust us, we need Bangkokians to trust their own city,” he said.
As Bangkok steps into the future, trust will remain its most valuable asset—more than infrastructure, more than economic policies, and certainly more than short-term gains. It’s a currency that must be safeguarded, because, as Chadchart reminded the audience, once lost, it’s almost impossible to recover.