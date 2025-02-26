Trust as Currency: How Bangkok Is Building Global Confidence

His message was clear: trust is not just about safety, it extends to governance, business integrity, and social inclusion. “Corruption destroys trust,” he stated bluntly. “And when trust collapses, GDP follows.” Countries with high levels of trust, he pointed out, tend to have stronger economies, lower corruption, and more efficient governance.





Building and maintaining trust, Chadchart explained, rests on three key principles, which he likened to the legs of a three-legged stool:

1. Integrity – A leader, an institution, or a city must demonstrate credibility and selflessness, prioritizing the greater good over personal gain.

2. Competence – Trust is reinforced when individuals and systems function effectively, proving their expertise and ability.

3. Empathy & Understanding – The ability to recognize and embrace diversity fosters deeper connections and a sense of belonging.

He pointed to Bangkok’s Pride celebrations as a testament to the power of inclusivity in shaping trust. “In just three years, attendance at Bangkok Pride soared from 10,000 to 200,000 people. It signals something bigger: that Thailand is a country that welcomes and embraces diversity.”