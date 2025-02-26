Bangkok’s New Approach to Monk Healthcare: Where Medicine Meets Tradition

The initiative is part of the Kilanuppattaka Project, which prioritizes comprehensive, respectful, and culturally sensitive healthcare for monks—caring for both physical and mental well-being.

The facility was inaugurated in a ceremony presided over by Associate Professor Tavida Kamolvej, Deputy Governor of Bangkok, alongside senior members of the monastic community, including the Abbot of Wat Traimit Witthayaram, as well as key figures from Medical Service Department and Health Departments. The event was held at the Ratchaphiphat Urban Medical Center for Rehabilitation and Palliative Care in Thawi Watthana District.

Bangkok’s Buddhist monks face a unique set of health challenges. A recent screening of 2,016 monks from 50 temples across the city revealed:

50.47% had high cholesterol

16% were at risk of hypertension and diabetes

Many suffered from mental health issues, often linked to their spiritual duties, urban stress, and community expectations

With most monks being elderly, many require long-term care and physical rehabilitation. Recognizing this, Bangkok’s Ratchaphiphat Hospital has established the Vajirakuna Tharn Inpatient Ward, a nine-bed facility dedicated to monks who are either bedridden, in need of continuous care, or unable to return to their temples due to medical conditions.

Beyond medical treatment, the facility includes a Dhamma Pavilion, where monks and their lay caregivers can perform merit-making rituals, offer alms, and engage in religious discussions. This integration of spiritual and physical healing ensures that monks maintain a sense of purpose and connection to their monastic duties, even while undergoing medical treatment.