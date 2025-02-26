Bangkok Meets Honolulu: A New Era of Urban Innovation and Cultural Exchange

Welcoming the delegation was Mr. Mike Formby, Managing Director of the City and County of Honolulu, alongside key officials from the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation (HART). At the center of the conversation: how to move people efficiently through rapidly growing urban landscapes. The Bangkok team shared insights on its BTS Skytrain network, while Honolulu officials detailed the city's new rail transit system. With both cities facing challenges in transport infrastructure and expansion, the discussions underscored a shared ambition to modernize mobility while balancing sustainability and public needs.
Beyond transit, the Bangkok delegation visited Iolani Palace, Hawaii’s iconic royal residence, for a deep dive into heritage preservation and tourism management. With Bangkok’s Grand Palace welcoming millions of visitors each year, the exchange was more than symbolic—it was a practical knowledge swap on how to protect cultural landmarks while ensuring accessibility for global travelers.
“This visit marks the first official city-to-city engagement between Bangkok and Honolulu,” said Dr. John. “We’re learning from each other, not just in how we move people, but in how we preserve history and elevate tourism responsibly. Iolani Palace stands as a cultural treasure to Hawaii, just as the Grand Palace does for Thailand. By sharing ideas on urban planning, public transit, and heritage conservation, we’re laying the groundwork for deeper collaboration.”
The Bangkok delegation included key city council members, each representing diverse districts across the Thai capital:
Honolulu’s Mr. Mike Formby and the HART representatives expressed keen interest in Bangkok’s multi-modal transit solutions, particularly in how the BTS Skytrain, MRT, and public boat services integrate to provide seamless urban mobility. The Bangkok team, in turn, gained valuable insights from Honolulu’s rail transit expansion efforts, particularly in project management, funding models, and long-term sustainability strategies.
While this visit is only the beginning, the takeaway is clear: Bangkok and Honolulu have much to gain from working together—whether it’s rethinking transit systems, preserving cultural sites, or shaping the next era of urban development.