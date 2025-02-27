Dust returns to some parts of Bangkok

The air quality in most of Bangkok’s metropolitan area was recorded as “green” to “yellow”, or good to moderate, on Thursday morning, with the exception of Bang Na district, which was at the “orange” level, or starting to affect health.

The Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Thursday as 22.9 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), under the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m³ over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

Yesterday’s reading at the same time was 20.9 µg/m³.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires and burning of harvest leftovers.