Bangkok and Finland Explore Collaboration on Key Urban Development Initiatives

The meeting, held in the Amornphiman Room, Sao Chingcha (Giant Swing), marked the Ambassador's first official visit since taking up her post and focused on potential collaboration in four key areas: waste-to-energy conversion, water purification, digital transformation of work and education, and broader cooperation.

Discussions between the two parties covered a range of topics, including infrastructure development, water management and wastewater treatment, waste-to-energy projects, and education from pre-primary to vocational levels. A key focus was placed on promoting digital skills and artificial intelligence learning, as well as integrating digital technology into public services. The Finnish Embassy extended an invitation for Bangkok officials to visit a school utilising the Finnish curriculum and expressed interest in Bangkok's ongoing Chao Phraya River pedestrian bridge project. Bangkok, in turn, expressed a keen interest in learning from Finland’s expertise in organisational transparency and air quality improvement, particularly concerning PM2.5 pollution.