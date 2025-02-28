‘Flag of Love’ Raised Across Thailand: Bangkok and 76 Provinces Gear Up to Support Equal Marriage Rights

The flag symbolizes the city’s commitment to providing equitable and inclusive marriage registration services under the newly amended Civil and Commercial Code (No. 24), B.E. 2567 (2024). This initiative reflects Thailand’s dedication to ensuring all couples can register their marriages smoothly, lawfully, and in alignment with human rights principles.

The event, presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, marked the launch of the “Flag of Love Across Thailand” Kick-Off Event. Flags promoting equality were distributed to governors or representatives from all 76 provinces and Bangkok, symbolizing the nation’s readiness to officiate equal marriage registrations starting January 23, 2025.

The initiative highlights the role of registrars as “facilitators of equality,” underscoring their responsibility to uphold fairness in marriage registration. It also enhances Thailand’s international reputation as a country that respects human rights and celebrates gender diversity. Notably, Thailand is the first nation in Asia to legalize marriage equality, setting a regional precedent.

