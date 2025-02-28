‘Flag of Love’ Raised Across Thailand: Bangkok and 76 Provinces Gear Up to Support Equal Marriage Rights

The flag symbolizes the city’s commitment to providing equitable and inclusive marriage registration services under the newly amended Civil and Commercial Code (No. 24), B.E. 2567 (2024). This initiative reflects Thailand’s dedication to ensuring all couples can register their marriages smoothly, lawfully, and in alignment with human rights principles.
The event, presided over by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, marked the launch of the “Flag of Love Across Thailand” Kick-Off Event. Flags promoting equality were distributed to governors or representatives from all 76 provinces and Bangkok, symbolizing the nation’s readiness to officiate equal marriage registrations starting January 23, 2025.
The initiative highlights the role of registrars as “facilitators of equality,” underscoring their responsibility to uphold fairness in marriage registration. It also enhances Thailand’s international reputation as a country that respects human rights and celebrates gender diversity. Notably, Thailand is the first nation in Asia to legalize marriage equality, setting a regional precedent.
Preparations for the rollout have included comprehensive training for registrars and related personnel to ensure compliance with legal standards. The campaign is guided by the theme: “Marriage Equality: Celebrating All Love in 878 Districts Across Thailand.”
Highlights of the Event:
• Exhibition: “Marriage Equality: Celebrating All Love in 878 Districts Across Thailand (Embracing Equality: Love Wins in 878 Districts).”
• Flag Presentation: 77 symbolic flags were distributed to governors or representatives from 76 provinces and Bangkok.
• Symposium Session: Discussions on marriage equality and inclusion, featuring insights from eight organizations representing government, private sectors, and international entities.
Key discussions included the integration of the “Leave No One Behind” (LNOB) principle into marriage equality, presented by a representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) Thailand. A delegate from the Netherlands, the first country to legalize same-sex marriage, also shared their congratulations with Thailand.
Over 400 participants attended the event, including representatives from government agencies, private organizations, international bodies, embassies, civil society groups, and NGOs advocating for human rights.
This initiative is a historic step forward for Thailand. It demonstrates the country’s commitment to equality and inclusivity while fostering a culture that celebrates all love.