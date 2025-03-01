Bangkok Opens 15-Minute Park Under Bang Phlat Flyover for Exercise and Pollution Control

In his remarks, he commended the Bang Phlat District Office for transforming vacant land under the Bang Phlat intersection flyover, covering approximately 1 ngan and 24 square wah (around 496 square meters), into a functional green space.

The park, designed as a “15-Minute Park,” allows residents to easily access it within an 800-meter radius or a short 15-minute walk. It serves as a space for exercise, relaxation, and various activities. Additionally, the park help increase green spaces, acting as a natural air filter by absorbing carbon dioxide, trapping dust particles, and reducing urban air pollution. It also provides shade, fosters urban biodiversity, and supports the Bangkok Governor’s initiative to expand access to public spaces by developing small pocket parks throughout the city that residents can conveniently walk to.

