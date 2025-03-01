PM2.5 levels rising to unhealthy levels in five districts of Bangkok

The air quality in most of Bangkok’s metropolitan area was in “green” to “yellow” levels, or good to moderate, on Saturday morning, while five districts were in “orange” level, or starting to affect health.

The Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Saturday at 27.8 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), well under the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m³ over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

Friday’s reading at the same time was 35.5 µg/m³.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires and burning of harvest leftovers.