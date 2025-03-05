Bangkok\'s Wireless Road Undergoes Major Upgrade for Pedestrians

Spokesperson Mr. Aekvaranyoo Amrapala revealed that the ongoing project seeks to create a more aesthetically pleasing and orderly environment for residents and visitors.
Currently, sidewalk improvements are underway from Sarasin Road to Phetchaburi Road. This phase of the project is being conducted in conjunction with the Metropolitan Electricity Authority (MEA), which is laying underground power cables. The combined effort is approximately 35% complete.
Contractors are actively working on tree enclosures, drainage systems, and access points along the section from Sarasin Road to Ploenchit Road. However, work on the section between Ploenchit Road and Phetchaburi Road has yet to commence, as the MEA is in the process of selecting contractors. The BMA anticipates that work in this area will begin around May 2025.
In a related development, on February 25, 2025, the BMA, in collaboration with the MEA and various network partners, successfully removed communication cables from utility poles along both sides of Wireless Road, spanning 2.1 kilometres from Ploenchit Intersection to Rama IV Road. This initiative, completed in February 2025, aims to significantly improve the city’s visual appeal and enhance public safety by eliminating overhead cable clutter.