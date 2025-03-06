Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt: Committed to Elevating Bangkok as a World-Class Destination

Chadchart is dedicated to making Bangkok a quality, liveable city for all, addressing various challenges and opportunities along the way.

The Governor acknowledged his popularity, attributing Bangkok's recognition as the world's second-best city to the collective efforts of communities and private sectors. He emphasised the government's role in facilitating progress.

"We are perfectly positioned for the comeback of humanity," he said, referring to Bangkok's vibrance and atmosphere post-Covid.

He addressed the issue of PM2.5 pollution, highlighting traffic congestion, automobile emissions, and crop burning as key factors.