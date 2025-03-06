Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt: Committed to Elevating Bangkok as a World-Class Destination

Chadchart is dedicated to making Bangkok a quality, liveable city for all, addressing various challenges and opportunities along the way.
The Governor acknowledged his popularity, attributing Bangkok's recognition as the world's second-best city to the collective efforts of communities and private sectors. He emphasised the government's role in facilitating progress.
"We are perfectly positioned for the comeback of humanity," he said, referring to Bangkok's vibrance and atmosphere post-Covid.
He addressed the issue of PM2.5 pollution, highlighting traffic congestion, automobile emissions, and crop burning as key factors.
The Governor outlined efforts to improve public transport, reduce old cars on the road, and transition to electric vehicles.
"We see improvement for sure," he remarked regarding the government's approach to crop burning.
He stressed the importance of enhancing public transport and connectivity, mentioning the need for a better bus system to complement existing train lines. Chadchart also discussed the potential for congestion charges but emphasised the necessity of viable alternatives for commuters.
Governor Chadchart expressed his belief that Bangkok can become a walking city, with ongoing efforts to improve pedestrian walkways and introduce bike-sharing schemes.
"We have improved nearly 800 kilometres of pedestrian walkways," Chadchart noted, highlighting the strides made in making Bangkok more walkable. "Biking is also coming," he added, referring to the introduction of bike-sharing schemes.
Safety and trust are top priorities for the Governor. He cited initiatives such as reducing speed limits, improving pedestrian walkways, and enhancing street lighting, which have contributed to a reduction in accidents and fatalities.
"Trust is a key issue and safety is the main factor in providing trust," he stated, emphasising the importance of these measures for both residents and visitors.
Looking to the future, Governor Chadchart identified traffic congestion as a key area for improvement. He believes that addressing this issue will significantly enhance mobility, reduce pollution, and increase productivity.
The Bangkok Governor’s commitment to sustainability, public transport, safety, and international collaboration puts Bangkok on a promising path towards becoming a top city destination that is liveable for all.