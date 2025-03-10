BMA wins Thailand Social Awards for best strategy and policy

Peeraya Somchaiyanon, Director of Public Relations Office, BMA and Chayakorn Kumchoke, Assistant to BMA spokesperson, have become the City Hall representatives to receive the award at True Icon Hall on the seventh storey of IconSiam shopping complex in Khlong San district.
“On behalf of the BMA, we would like to thank Wisesight (Thailand) and all judges for the prestigious award,” Peeraya said.
She explained that BMA is a small state enterprise established to ensure effective policy communication, which is the key to create understanding, awareness and participation among people.
BMA is committed to listening to everyone's opinions on the city development to make Bangkok a livable city for everyone, she added.
Chayakorn said the online channel is an important tool for city work, as it allows workers to hear citizens’ problems and demands all the time. It can collect data for development of the “9 guiding policies, 9 good” periodically.
“I believe that everyone here has participated in BMA works without notice. So I hope that everyone will continue to promote Bangkok as a liveable city for everyone together,” he said.
“In the name of Chadchart Sittipunt, Governor of Bangkok, I would like to thank everyone, and this award is considered an encouragement to work for the public further.”
Wisesight (Thailand), market analysis software developer, has hosted the “13th Thailand Social Awards” to honour persons or organisations that showcase excellence in using social media in creative ways. This event is among large social media awards in the country.
This year, BMA has won the Best Brand Performance on Social Media in Strategy and Policy category to honour state enterprises that showcase excellence in using social media. Other four agencies that entered the final round in this category were Finance, Interior, Culture and Public Health ministries.