BMA wins Thailand Social Awards for best strategy and policy

Peeraya Somchaiyanon, Director of Public Relations Office, BMA and Chayakorn Kumchoke, Assistant to BMA spokesperson, have become the City Hall representatives to receive the award at True Icon Hall on the seventh storey of IconSiam shopping complex in Khlong San district.

“On behalf of the BMA, we would like to thank Wisesight (Thailand) and all judges for the prestigious award,” Peeraya said.

She explained that BMA is a small state enterprise established to ensure effective policy communication, which is the key to create understanding, awareness and participation among people.

BMA is committed to listening to everyone's opinions on the city development to make Bangkok a livable city for everyone, she added.

Chayakorn said the online channel is an important tool for city work, as it allows workers to hear citizens’ problems and demands all the time. It can collect data for development of the “9 guiding policies, 9 good” periodically.



