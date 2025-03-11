Air quality worsens throughout Bangkok

The air quality in all 50 districts of Bangkok was recorded at “yellow” to “orange” levels, or moderate to starting to affect health, on Tuesday morning, the Air Quality Information Centre of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) said.

The centre reported the average PM2.5 levels throughout the city on Tuesday at 36.8 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m³), slightly under the country’s standard of 37.5 µg/m³ over a three-hour average (5am to 7am).

Yesterday’s reading at the same time was at 29.1 µg/m³.

PM2.5 refers to fine particulate matter with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less, which can penetrate deep into the lungs and bloodstream, posing health risks such as respiratory and cardiovascular diseases.

Major sources of PM2.5 include traffic emissions, factories, forest fires, and burning of harvest leftovers.