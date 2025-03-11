BMA to procure 18,607 fire extinguishers for Bangkok communities

The Fire and Rescue Department has reported on the plan for allocation, maintenance and information update on portable fire extinguishers in 50 districts across the capital.

According to the report, 37,590 extinguishers were procured in fiscal year 2023-2024, including 9,979 in 2023 and 27,611 in 2024. These extinguishers have already been allocated to 632 slum communities, 508 urban communities and 61 suburban communities.

The department has planned to procure 18,607 fire extinguishers in fiscal year 2025, and 17,987 in fiscal year 2026.