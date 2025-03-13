Bangkok’s Victory Monument officially named historic landmark

Bangkok’s iconic Victory Monument, one of the city’s two popular sites for political protests, has been officially registered as a historic site by the Fine Arts Department.

The announcement dated February 4, but published on the Royal Gazette website on Wednesday, said the registration covers the monument and its surrounding area covering 3 rai and 31 square wah (0.51 hectares).

The Victory Monument was built in June 1941 to commemorate Thailand’s victory in the Franco-Thai War, which resulted in the annexation of territories in western Cambodia and northern and southern Laos.

Thailand suffered 59 casualties, while 421 soldiers on the French side were killed or wounded in the brief conflict that lasted from December 1940 to January 1941.

The 50-metre tall obelisk is located in Ratchathewi district and serves as a traffic circle at the intersection of Phaholyothin, Phaya Thai and Ratchawithi roads. At the base of the monument are five statues representing soldiers from the Army, Navy, Air Force, Police and civilians who participated in the war. Plaques also inscribe the names of 801 Thai nationals who lost their lives in various international conflicts from 1940 to 1954.