Seven killed as Dao Khanong Expressway Bridge collapses on Rama II Road

Police officers at Bang Mod Station were notified of the incident near Soi 25 and the entrance to the Dao Khanong Expressway on Rama II Road in the Bang Mod subdistrict of Bangkok’s Chom Thong district.

Officials from the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department and the Poh Teck Tung Foundation were already on the scene when the police arrived.

Officials said a concrete beam structure for the new bridge, which is under construction, collapsed onto the existing expressway bridge located about 200 meters from the toll booth. The new bridge is part of the Rama III – Dao Khanong Expressway project.