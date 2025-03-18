Bangkok Opens “Chang Noi Academic 68” to Boost Student Excellence

Mr. Wirat emphasized that Bangkok is committed to nurturing students’ academic abilities across its 437 schools. The city provides platforms for students to showcase their knowledge and talents in various subjects, helping them develop their skills and gain valuable experience.

“These competitions not only test students’ abilities but also encourage them to train, improve, and expand their academic vision,” he said. “This is part of Bangkok’s broader mission to raise education standards across the city.”

Mr. Wirat also thanked the organizers, teachers, and supporters who contributed to making the competition possible, ensuring that everything ran smoothly.

The Chang Noi Academic 68 competition is open to students from all 437 BMA schools, covering 48 different contest categories across 8 subject areas. The event is divided into multiple rounds:

Preliminary rounds took place from 3–28 February 2025.

Final rounds are scheduled for 10–28 March 2025.

The competitions are held at various BMA schools and locations across Bangkok.

With a mix of primary, lower secondary, and upper secondary school students participating, this event is set to inspire young minds and raise the bar for academic achievement in Bangkok.

