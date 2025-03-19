Dao Khanong Expressway inbound lane to reopen earlier than expected

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) expects to reopen the inbound entrance of Dao Khanong Expressway on Thursday morning, as the removal of debris from the collapsed concrete structure on Rama II Road has progressed faster than expected.

A concrete beam from a new expressway bridge under construction collapsed onto an existing bridge near Soi 25 and the entrance to the Dao Khanong Expressway in Bangkok’s Chom Thong district early on Saturday. Six workers were killed and 26 others injured in the incident.

EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk said on Saturday that he expected the clearing of the debris and access to the inbound Dao Khanong Expressway to take about a week.

However, on Wednesday, he announced that the work had progressed faster than expected and the expressway would be accessible by Thursday morning.