Dao Khanong Expressway inbound lane to reopen earlier than expected

The Expressway Authority of Thailand (EXAT) expects to reopen the inbound entrance of Dao Khanong Expressway on Thursday morning, as the removal of debris from the collapsed concrete structure on Rama II Road has progressed faster than expected.
A concrete beam from a new expressway bridge under construction collapsed onto an existing bridge near Soi 25 and the entrance to the Dao Khanong Expressway in Bangkok’s Chom Thong district early on Saturday. Six workers were killed and 26 others injured in the incident.
EXAT governor Surachet Laophulsuk said on Saturday that he expected the clearing of the debris and access to the inbound Dao Khanong Expressway to take about a week.
However, on Wednesday, he announced that the work had progressed faster than expected and the expressway would be accessible by Thursday morning.
He added that EXAT officials and traffic police will be stationed at the entrance to direct motorists to designated lanes, while the removal of remaining debris continues.
As of Wednesday morning, several parts of the collapsed structure had been removed, including the main truss, steel tower support, H-beams and nearly all of the broken concrete, Surachet said.
EXAT maintains that restoring the outbound route of the expressway will take about a month due to severe structural damage.
Surachet assured that affected victims and families of the deceased would recieve proper compensation. An internal investigation is underway to determine whether the incident resulted from negligence.