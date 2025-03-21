JICA and Bangkok: A Bold Partnership for Greener, Smarter Urban Living

(March 14, 2025) – Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt welcomed Mr. SAKUDO Shunsuke, the newly appointed Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in Thailand, along with his predecessor, Mr. SUZUKI Kazuya, who bid farewell as he returned to Japan. The meeting served as an opportunity to discuss the progress of ongoing collaborations between the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and JICA. As a token of appreciation, Governor Chadchart presented Mr. Sakudo with a 6-inch Benjarong ceramic plate adorned with Bangkok’s official emblem. The event was attended by Bangkok’s Deputy Governor Wisanu Subsompon and senior officials from the Environment Department, the Traffic and Transport Department, and the Strategy and Evaluation Department at City Hall.
The partnership between BMA and JICA spans multiple sectors, with key initiatives addressing environmental sustainability, pollution reduction, and traffic management. These include:
1. Implementing Bangkok’s Climate Action Plan (2021-2030)
This ambitious master plan focuses on five key areas:
A major milestone of this initiative is the city’s goal to cut greenhouse gas emissions by 19% by 2030, aligning with national targets and the Paris Agreement. JICA plays a pivotal role in connecting BMA with global partners, including the Asian Development Bank (ADB), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Japan’s Ministry of the Environment, and the city of Yokohama, among others.
2. Tackling Air Pollution with Sustainable PM2.5 Reduction Strategies
Bangkok is in its second year (2023-2024) of implementing a JICA-led project aimed at combatting PM2.5 pollution. The program involves:
This initiative is a collaborative effort between BMA, the Pollution Control Department, and Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.
3. Revolutionizing Bangkok’s Traffic Management with Smart Signals
JICA and the BMA’s Traffic and Transport Department have introduced an Area Traffic Control (ATC) system in collaboration with the Royal Thai Police. The pilot project, covering major roads like Phahonyothin, Rama VI, Ratchawithi, and Pradiphat, successfully reduced vehicle queue lengths by 20-30% during peak hours after a trial run in September 2023.
Future plans include advancing adaptive traffic signals that dynamically adjust to real-time traffic conditions, ensuring smoother citywide mobility.
4. Flood Prevention and the ADAP-T Project
JICA’s Advancing Co-Design of Integrated Strategies with Adaptation to Climate Change in Thailand (ADAP-T) project is shedding light on the economic impact of urban flooding—especially on Bangkok’s transport sector. Findings highlight how prolonged water stagnation from heavy rains exacerbates traffic congestion. To counter this, JICA has proposed a comprehensive flood risk reduction strategy, integrating real-time data and advanced policy planning.
Expected outcomes include:
5. The Sukhumvit Model: Rethinking Urban Mobility
On 23 May 2024, JICA presented a comprehensive report on the Sukhumvit Model, an in-depth study on transforming Bangkok’s transportation landscape. The research underscores Sukhumvit’s unique role as a vibrant residential and commercial hub, rich in cultural and ethnic diversity, while also grappling with persistent traffic woes.
Key recommendations include:
Moreover, the study highlights innovative urban design concepts such as:
By leveraging these insights, BMA aims to redefine Bangkok’s transportation ecosystem, improving quality of life and modernizing key transit corridors like Sukhumvit.
Through its strategic partnership with JICA, Bangkok is taking bold steps towards a cleaner, smarter, and more livable urban future. From air pollution control to adaptive traffic systems and flood resilience, these collaborative efforts are set to reshape the city’s landscape—one project at a time.
As these initiatives take root, Bangkok is poised to become a model metropolis, balancing sustainability with urban innovation.
