JICA and Bangkok: A Bold Partnership for Greener, Smarter Urban Living

2. Tackling Air Pollution with Sustainable PM2.5 Reduction Strategies

Bangkok is in its second year (2023-2024) of implementing a JICA-led project aimed at combatting PM2.5 pollution. The program involves:

Analyzing current air pollution sources

Testing virtual air quality prediction models

Proposing targeted solutions

Evaluating mitigation measures

Conducting specialized training for city officials

This initiative is a collaborative effort between BMA, the Pollution Control Department, and Thailand’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.



3. Revolutionizing Bangkok’s Traffic Management with Smart Signals

JICA and the BMA’s Traffic and Transport Department have introduced an Area Traffic Control (ATC) system in collaboration with the Royal Thai Police. The pilot project, covering major roads like Phahonyothin, Rama VI, Ratchawithi, and Pradiphat, successfully reduced vehicle queue lengths by 20-30% during peak hours after a trial run in September 2023.

Future plans include advancing adaptive traffic signals that dynamically adjust to real-time traffic conditions, ensuring smoother citywide mobility.



4. Flood Prevention and the ADAP-T Project

JICA’s Advancing Co-Design of Integrated Strategies with Adaptation to Climate Change in Thailand (ADAP-T) project is shedding light on the economic impact of urban flooding—especially on Bangkok’s transport sector. Findings highlight how prolonged water stagnation from heavy rains exacerbates traffic congestion. To counter this, JICA has proposed a comprehensive flood risk reduction strategy, integrating real-time data and advanced policy planning.

Expected outcomes include:

Risk assessment of flood-prone areas

Tailored flood mitigation measures

Impact analysis on traffic and pollution levels





5. The Sukhumvit Model: Rethinking Urban Mobility

On 23 May 2024, JICA presented a comprehensive report on the Sukhumvit Model, an in-depth study on transforming Bangkok’s transportation landscape. The research underscores Sukhumvit’s unique role as a vibrant residential and commercial hub, rich in cultural and ethnic diversity, while also grappling with persistent traffic woes.

Key recommendations include:

Boosting connectivity between transit systems and neighborhoods

Encouraging shared mobility solutions

Enhancing flexibility in transport options

Promoting walkability and pedestrian-friendly infrastructure

Moreover, the study highlights innovative urban design concepts such as:

Multi-Centered Connectable Cities – fostering interconnected urban hubs

Streets for All – inclusive road planning for pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists

Last-Mile Accessibility – ensuring seamless transit connectivity

By leveraging these insights, BMA aims to redefine Bangkok’s transportation ecosystem, improving quality of life and modernizing key transit corridors like Sukhumvit.

Through its strategic partnership with JICA, Bangkok is taking bold steps towards a cleaner, smarter, and more livable urban future. From air pollution control to adaptive traffic systems and flood resilience, these collaborative efforts are set to reshape the city’s landscape—one project at a time.

As these initiatives take root, Bangkok is poised to become a model metropolis, balancing sustainability with urban innovation.

#Bangkok2030 #SustainableCity #UrbanInnovation #JICAThailand #SmartTraffic #BangkokGreen #CleanAirBangkok #BangkokFloodPrevention #SukhumvitModel #EcoFriendlyTransport #PM25Reduction#BMAInitiatives