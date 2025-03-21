Bangkok Meets Havana: Strengthening Ties Through Medicine, Knowledge, and Travel

(March 14, 2025)— At the Amornpiman Room, Bangkok City Hall (Sao Chingcha), Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt welcomed H.E. Mr. Pedro Pablo San Jorge Rodriguez, Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to Thailand. The visit marked an introductory meeting and a discussion on potential collaborations between Bangkok and Cuba, focusing on key sectors where Cuba excels, healthcare, education, and tourism.

This engagement signifies a crucial step in deepening diplomatic relations, paving the way for mutual growth between Bangkok and Havana. Cuba is internationally recognized for its world-class healthcare system, medical expertise, and robust educational programs, all of which present exciting opportunities for partnership with Bangkok. Tourism, another stronghold of the Cuban economy, also holds promise for collaborative initiatives between the two cities.

Thailand and Cuba established diplomatic ties on 15 May 1967, celebrating 66 years of friendship in 2024. Over the decades, the two nations have engaged in various cooperative efforts spanning investment, academia, public health, social development, and cultural exchange.